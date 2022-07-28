FG Permits Nigeria Air To Lease Aircraft To Begin Operations

The Federal Executive Council has given approval to Nigeria Air to lease aircraft to start operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika made the announcement while briefing State House correspondents after the council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Minister, who didn’t disclose when the national carrier would starts its operations, said the company would begin with three aircrafts.

He added that Nigeria Air is open to investment from any of the country’s airline companies.