Advertisement

Killing Of Hanifa: Kano Court Sentences Proprietor To Death By Hanging

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2022
Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, where abductors of a pupil, Hanifa Abubakar
A file photo of Hanifa Abubakar.

 

The Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, to death for the kidnap and killing of five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, also sentenced Tanko to five years imprisonment for the four-count charges leveled against him.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, earlier this year had vowed to sign the death sentence without further delay if given by the court.

 

Until her death, Hanifa was a pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College – a school located in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana in Tudun Murtala Quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

She was abducted by Mr Tanko who demanded ransom from her parents and was reported to have killed her in December last year.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the state government arraigned Tanko alongside two others at the State High Court.



More on Headlines

Armed Forces Have Assured Buhari Of A New Strategy To Deal With Bandits, Terrorists – NSA

Insecurity: Reps Join Senators To Hand Buhari Six-Week Ultimatum, Threaten Impeachment

Court Grants Bail To Suspended Accountant-General, Co-Defendants

Gunmen Attack Workers At Construction Site in Owo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV