Terrorists’ Threat To Kidnap Buhari Is Laughable – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has described as laughable the threats by some terrorists to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment while speaking after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“As to those who have issued threats to Mr President, I think it is more of propaganda than anything, it is laughable,” Mr Mohammed said on Wednesday.

“I want to reassure you that the government is up to the task of ensuring security. Security challenges will come anywhere in the world. The important thing is the fact that you do not lose focus and you continue to work assiduously to overcome it.

“I want to assure you, we are going to overcome.”

On July 24, a viral video was released by terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram.

In the video, the terrorists threatened to abduct the president and Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state.