Troops Kill 30 Terrorists In Abuja After Attack On Presidential Brigade Guards – DHQ

Over 30 terrorists in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been killed after an attack on troops of the 7 Guards Brigade.

Gunmen had on Monday night ambushed the soldiers killing three and injuring several others who were returning from the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko said the military operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” between Sunday and Tuesday.

He said the troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages neutralising the terrorists and destroying their enclave and hideout.

According to Onyeuko, ground troops also recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, and one fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mop-up.

“Troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted a clearance patrol around Bwari general area between 24 – 26 July 2022,” he stated.

“Troops successfully clear Kawu and Ido villages. Consequently, about 30 terrorists were neutralized and their enclave and hideout destroyed. Ground troops also recovered 6 x motorcycles, 2 x AK47 rifles, 1 x fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mob up.

“The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out from July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed. The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business.

“Citizens are encouraged to report unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something, say something.”