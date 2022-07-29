Advertisement

Commonwealth Games: British Manufacturer Wades Into Team Nigeria’s Kit Crisis

Channels Television  
Updated July 29, 2022
Nigeria's flag bearer leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. Jewel SAMAD / AFP
Nigeria’s flag bearer leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.
Jewel SAMAD / AFP

 

 

A British sportswear manufacturer had to answer an SOS call from Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games team after they were left with no kit.

Gino Ruffinato, manager of the MG Sportswear firm, which is based in a town near host city Birmingham, at first thought it was a “wind-up” before launching his 14 staff into action.

“As it progressed I started getting emails with orders on, so at that point, I thought, hang on, I think this is serious,” he told the BBC.

“When they hit us with the deadline saying it needs to be there for Friday and today was Tuesday… there’s all the fabric, the print, the designs to get out in two days. It was a bit hair-raising.”

His team had to make 200 pieces of kit including running vests and shorts, staff tracksuits, and even 400 Nigerian badges.

Ruffinato said it had been “panic stations” but his staff had embraced the challenge.

He said he would pay even keener attention to the Games after providing the emergency help.

“I still pinch myself — I’ll be looking on the telly and seeing the MG Sportswear brand for a national team,” he said.

“It’s wonderful.”



More on Sports

Rooney Wins ‘Wagatha’ Libel Case Against Fellow England Football Wife Vardy

Ronaldo Insists On Leaving Man Utd As Talks Breakdown

US Basketball Star Griner Says Didn’t Intend To Smuggle Drugs Into Russia

Neymar To Be Tried Over Irregularities In Barcelona Transfer

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV