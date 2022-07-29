Truck Crashes, Blocks Major Road In Lagos

A heavy-duty truck involved in a lone accident has blocked a major road in Lagos, authorities of the agency managing emergencies in the state have said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Narrating how the crash took place, Oke-Osanyintolu who did not state the time of the incident said it occurred on the inward section of the Palmgrove – Obanikoro end along the poplar Ikorodu Road.

He added that the agency swiftly deployed a team of responders to the scene where it was discovered that the truck conveying two payloaders was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The truck was reported to have lost control and rammed into a culvert along the road as a result of a brake failure.

Although no death was recorded, the LASEMA boss said the truck blocked an entire lane, including the dedicated section of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

According to him, the agency is working with its heavy-duty equipment crane and super metro to take the impediment off the busy road in a bid to restore the regular flow of traffic on the road.

