One Killed, Two Injured After Bandit Attack On Military Checkpoint In Abuja

At least one person died and two were injured in an attack by bandits on officers of the Presidential Guards Brigade at a checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Eyewitness told Channels Television that the troops successfully repelled the bandits, who caught them by surprise on Thursday evening.

The police or military authorities are yet to confirm the incident.

This is the third attack on the fringes of the FCT in recent weeks by bandits.

It comes days after bandits attacked a unit of the presidential brigade guards, killing at least three soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the FCT has summoned a meeting of security agencies, where a decision was reached to revive the G7 security operations, which involve security collaboration and partnerships with states that are contiguous to the FCT.