Arsenal Left-Back Tavares Joins Marseille On Loan

Channels Television  
Updated July 30, 2022
(FILES) Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares has joined Olympique de Marseille (OM) on a one-year loan deal from Arsenal, the club announced on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP)  /

 

 

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan from Arsenal, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old signed for Premier League side Arsenal from Benfica last year and made 28 appearances for the Gunners, scoring once.

He was largely used as a back-up for injury-hit Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney and Arsenal have also signed left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the close season, pushing Tavares further down the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal play the opening match of the Premier League season on Friday at Crystal Palace.



