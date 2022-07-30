Babachir Lawal, Dogara Meet With ‘Indispensable’ Wike For ‘Inclusive Nigeria’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Saturday met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The visitors, on their arrival, were led into a closed door meeting at the private residence of Governor Wike in Port Harcourt.

After the meeting, Lawal said they had just fulfilled a biblical injunction to visit one another.

“We came to visit our brother,” he said. “He is our brother and every now and then the bible enjoins you to visit one another. That’s what we have just done.”

Dogara said Wike is an indispensable politician that fits into their aspiration to build an inclusive Nigeria.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders,” Dogara said. “And for us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of the agenda-setting, we should meet with him and that’s the reason why we are here.”

The visit comes one day after Lawal and Dogara, both members of the All Progressives Congress spearheaded a northern Christian gathering to formally reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket of their party.

Governor Wike on Friday also criticised the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar, although he vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party.