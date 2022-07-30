Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Five Vigilantes In Kogi Ambush

Some unidentified gunmen on Saturday afternoon ambushed security men at Jidda-Bassa community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi state, killing three police officers and five vigilantes.

It was gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity that some persons living in Jidda-Bassa community reported to the Divisional Police Officer that some unknown people had attacked their farms, carting away produce.

The source further stated that the DPO mobilised some of his men and the vigilantes to the scene, but before they could get to the farm, they were ambushed by some unknown gunmen.

During the attack three policemen and five vigilantes were killed, the source said.

The source added that the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has vowed to arrest those behind the killings.

Security Adviser to the Kogi state governor, Jerry Omodara made this known while confirming the attack on a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Lokoja.

He said the state government will take proactive steps to arrest the situation pointing out that all those involved in the killings will surely be apprehended.

Omodara added that the state government is doing its best to curb criminal elements in the state.