Pope Francis Says Needs To Slow Down Global Travel, Or ‘Step Aside’

Updated July 30, 2022
Pope Francis looks down during a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. – Pope Francis ended his six-day trip to Canada on July 29, 2022 as he began with a historic apology for the harm done to the country’s indigenous people, again expressing his “outrage and shame” to Inuit in the Arctic. (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Pope Francis said Saturday he needed to slow down, telling reporters after a six-day Canada trip he could no longer maintain his hectic international travel schedule — while acknowledging he could also retire.

“I don’t think I can go at the same pace as I used to travel,” the 85-year-old pope, who is suffering from knee pain and relied on a wheelchair during his Canada visit, told reporters on his papal plane.

“I think that at my age and with this (knee) limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside.”



