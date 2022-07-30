Pope Francis Says Needs To Slow Down Global Travel, Or ‘Step Aside’

Pope Francis said Saturday he needed to slow down, telling reporters after a six-day Canada trip he could no longer maintain his hectic international travel schedule — while acknowledging he could also retire.

“I don’t think I can go at the same pace as I used to travel,” the 85-year-old pope, who is suffering from knee pain and relied on a wheelchair during his Canada visit, told reporters on his papal plane.

“I think that at my age and with this (knee) limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside.”