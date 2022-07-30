Tinubu Can Make Nigeria The Economic Capital Of The World – APC Women Leader

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, has boasted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to make Nigeria the economic capital of the world.

She made the comment at a conference with the Young Progressives Women Forum in Abuja, where she asked all women in the party to begin to mobilise support for its 2023 presidential candidate, Tinubu.

According to Edu, Tinubu is the best candidate on the 2023 ballot who can fix Nigeria.

She appealed to the APC women to activate the social media platforms to sell Tinubu’s candidacy.

The women leader also asked the forum to begin door-to-door campaign.

“Sitting in your house and sitting in your space and saying you are a Young Progressive Woman will not work the magic.

“It is time to drop the excess baggage. It is time to forget gossips and jokes. It is time to hit the streets door-to-door, person-to-person, shade-to-shade, shop-to-shop, one young woman to the next one, Twitter page to the next Twitter page, Facebook page to the next Facebook page, Instagram page to the next Instagram page, because we are positive and we are sure if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can fix Lagos – Lagos is more than some countries, Lagos has over 20 million persons – if he can fix Lagos and make it the envy of Nigeria, the economic capital of Nigeria, then he can make Nigeria the economic capital of the world.

“It is time for us to begin to move. Do not be distracted by the noise you find sometimes on the social media. Rather, concentrate on the mission and the goal you want to achieve.”