Why Afenifere Is Supporting Peter Obi Ahead Of Tinubu – Adebanjo

Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has explained why the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation is supporting Peter Obi ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a tweet, Adebanjo said Tinubu will only continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetent leadership.

He urged Nigerians to put aside tribal differences and vote for the right leadership.

“Ahmed Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence,” Adebanjo said.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that is why we endorse him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let us out tribal difference apart and vote right leaders.”