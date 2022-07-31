Air Force To Establish Aircraft Manufacturing Plant In Osun

The Nigerian Air Force has said it is concluding arrangement for the establishment of an Aircraft Manufacturing Plant in Osogbo the Osun state capital as part of an effort to develop and expand the nation’s aviation sector.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao made the disclosure during the matriculation ceremony of students of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Kaduna State on Sunday, saying discussions are already ongoing with the relevant foreign partners on the project.

READ ALSO: Suspected Bandits Ambush, Kill Traditional Ruler, Son In Taraba

He said that the Air Force relocated its Research and Development Centre from Kaduna to Osogbo in Osun State early this year in order to leverage the vibrant machine tools industry located in the city.

Air Marshal Amao explained that Aviation city in Osogbo will include a maintenance repair organisation and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle production center among others, all geared to add value to the aviation city project.

“The Nigerian Air Force intends to develop an aviation city in Osogbo. Discussions are already ongoing with necessary foreign partners and work will commence as soon as an agreement is reached,” Amao said.

“The project will include an aircraft manufacturing plant, a maintenance and repair organisation, and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) production center, among others.”

The air chief further charged staff and students of the institute to remain focused so that their hard work can add value to the aviation city project.

When completed, Air Marshal Amao stated that the project will be the first of its kind in Africa’s most populous nation.