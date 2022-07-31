Ajaokuta Security Breach: Gov Bello Orders Immediate Suspension Of Traditional Ruler

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has directed the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, HRH Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja with immediate effect.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

The governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will delt ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.

In the same vein, Governor Bello also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted

The governor warned that no amount of connivance with criminals will deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

The ambush

Some unidentified gunmen on Saturday afternoon ambushed security men at Jidda-Bassa community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi state, killing three police officers and five vigilantes.

It was gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity that some persons living in Jidda-Bassa community reported to the Divisional Police Officer that some unknown people had attacked their farms, carting away produce.

The source further stated that the DPO mobilised some of his men and the vigilantes to the scene, but before they could get to the farm, they were ambushed by some unknown gunmen.

During the attack three policemen and five vigilantes were killed, the source said.

The source added that the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has vowed to arrest those behind the killings.

Security Adviser to the Kogi state governor, Jerry Omodara made this known while confirming the attack on a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Lokoja.

He said the state government will take proactive steps to arrest the situation pointing out that all those involved in the killings will surely be apprehended.

Omodara added that the state government is doing its best to curb criminal elements in the state.