Tambuwal Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in what was described as a national issues meeting.

A Special Assistant to the former president on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The meeting, he stated, took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence of the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta.

He, however, said the discussions between former President Obasanjo and Governor Tambuwal held behind closed doors.

According to Akinyemi, the governor arrived at the residence of the elder statesman along with some of his key aides at about 1:30 pm.

The thereafter went straight into the meeting with the former president while the duo came out at about 2:40 pm.

At the end of the meeting, Akinyemi said, Governor Tambuwal briefly hinted that the discussions bordered on national issues.

He later took his launch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside the elder statesman’s presidential library to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex.

