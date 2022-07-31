Presidential Primary Aftermath: Wike Meets With Some PDP Governors, Others

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Sunday hosted a crucial meeting with some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who coordinated his presidential campaign.

The meeting held behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Although the agenda of the meeting was unclear, it might revolve around the events that have unfolded in the aftermath of the PDP presidential primary that threaten to split the main opposition party.

Those at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Also present are some former governors such as Donald Duke of Cross River State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State, and Jonah Jang of Plateau State.

In May, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar polled 371 votes to emerge as the PDP’s flagbearer ahead of Wike who scored 237 votes to come second in the party’s presidential primary.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (70); Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel (38), Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed (38), Former Senate President Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (One), and Mr Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.

Weeks after the primary was held, the PDP presidential candidate named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the forthcoming election.

This, however, led to a disagreement among party stakeholders as some commended the choice of Okowa while others rejected it, saying Atiku should have picked Wike who was the runner-up in the primary in the stead of his Delta counterpart.

In a bid to address the perceived grievances of the governor, the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP set up a reconciliatory committee to meet with Wike of Rivers State over the fallout of the party’s presidential primary and crisis trailing the nomination of a running mate.