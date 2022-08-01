Advertisement

PHOTOS: APC Governors Convene In Lagos With Tinubu And Shettima

Channels Television  
Updated August 1, 2022
At his residence in Lagos on Monday, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate for the general elections of 2023, met with a few governors from the party.

Kassim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, was also present during the meeting.

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were among the APC governors in attendance at the meeting.

Although the aim of the meeting has not been made public, it might have something to do with getting ready for the 2023 presidential elections.

 

See more photos of the meeting below:

