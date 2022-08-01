Advertisement

Labour Party's Baba-Ahmed Raises Alarm Over Fake Accounts On Social Media

Channels Television  
August 1, 2022

 

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour party, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed has raised serious concern over the misuse of social media by his opponent with the intent of causing religious disaffection.

He raised the alarm at a news conference in Abuja on Monday,

Mr Baba-Ahmed said since his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour party, political opponents have opened fake social media accounts to discredit him and his party.

He appealed to social media operators to understand the dangers that the misuse of social media poses to the peace and unity of the country.



