Advertisement

UN Chief ‘Warmly Welcomes’ Departure Of First Ukraine Grain Ship

Channels Television  
Updated August 1, 2022
In this file photo taken on February 28, 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the General Assembly emergency special session in New York City. Kena Betancur / AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the General Assembly emergency special session in New York City. Kena Betancur / AFP

 

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres “warmly welcomes” the departure Monday of a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a plan to lift Russia’s naval blockade, a spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts,” the UN said in a statement.

AFP



More on World News

Moscow Blacklists 39 Britons, Including Ex-PM Cameron, Labour Leader Starmer

Year’s Largest Fire Destroys California Homes

US, NATO ‘Main Threats’ To National Security – Russia

Philippine Ex-President Fidel ‘Steady Eddie’ Ramos Dies At 94

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV