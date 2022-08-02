16 Dead, Five Injured In Lagos Road Accident

Sixteen persons have died while five others were injured in a road accident in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The auto crash which involved two vehicles in the early hours of Tuesday along Alaro City, Epe involved 23 male adults.

Channels Television gathered that while 16 died, five were critically injured, and two suffered no injuries.

Confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Command, said that the crash occurred at 03:00 am and was caused by impaired visibility due to reckless driving.

FRSC Public Education Officer of the command, Olabisi Sonusi, issued a statement, saying that the five injured victims have been hospitalised.

“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown),” the statement read in part.

“FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on the ground, ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.

“He also admonished the motoring public always to observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.

“Ogungbemide is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured quick recovery.”