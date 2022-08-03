Buhari Swears In Three New Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has administered the oath of allegiance and the oath of office to three new permanent secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The President performed the ceremony on Wednesday at the Council Chambers, just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

READ ALSO: Our Govt Will Be Fair And Inclusive If Elected, Shettima Assures Nigerians

The new permanent secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom State; and Farouk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto state.

In attendance at the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Council (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Also in attendance are the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and that of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.