FG: Abuja-Kaduna Train Won’t Run Till All Kidnapped Victims Are Free

The Federal Government on Wednesday said the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will not resume until all those kidnapped by bandits in March are rescued and reunited with their families.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo disclosed this during an inspection visit to the Idu and Kubwa train stations in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government is deploying advanced technologies to rail services across the country to forestall similar security breaches.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill 86-Year-Old Ex-Railway Staff, Kidnap Rector In Kaduna

An Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked on March 28, leading to deaths and the abductions of more than 60 passengers.

On Tuesday, five of the abducted passengers regained their freedom, bringing the total number of released victims to 37.

However, about 35 passengers remain in the captivity of the bandits.

The families of abducted passengers have led several protests demanding the government to facilitate the release of their loved ones.

They also protested initial plans by the government to re-open the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Many of those released appear to have regained their freedom in exchange for ransoms to the bandits, security experts believe.

The Federal Government has said it will not negotiate with terrorists.