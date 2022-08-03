Gunmen Kill Seven Security Guards In Imo

Gunmen have reportedly killed seven security guards at their duty post within Umuafom autonomous community in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to a source, the attackers operated in a gestapo move, they came in two vehicles and a bike on Monday night and killed the local guards at their duty post at different locations within the area.

Giving more details, the source said a commercial motorcyclist who is presently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri due to gunshot sustained was said to have ran into the bandits during the operation and while trying to escape he was shot in the leg.

Another victim who is also receiving treatment at the Federal medical center also sustained a machete cut while trying to escape.

This unfortunate incident has caused panic in the area as some residents are temporarily leaving the area for a safer abode for fear of a reprisal attack on villagers, considering the fact that all the seven local guards are non-indigenes of Imo state.

The Imo State police Public relations officer, Michael Abattam has confirmed the attack, he said the incident is under investigation as to unravel the attackers.

Abattam also pleaded with the community to remain calm and not panic as the police will provide adequate security in the area.