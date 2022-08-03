PDP BoT Move To Reconcile Atiku And Wike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved to reconcile the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the board resolved to begin the reconciliation process from Atiku’s residence.

The BoT also commended the party for the victory in the Osun governorship elections and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to build on their success to ensure credible election in 2023.

Wike is expected to back Atiku in the 2023 general elections but indications have emerged that the Rivers State Governor is unhappy after being passed over for the party’s vice presidential ticket.

Last Friday, Wike slammed Atiku Abubakar for lying against him, although he vowed to remain in the PDP.

Atiku has promised to united the party ahead of the presidential poll next year.