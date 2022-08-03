Police Intercept Truck Carrying 147 Passengers From Zamfara In Oyo

The police in Oyo State have intercepted a truck carrying 147 passengers from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the truck was intercepted along Iyana Bodija – Iso Pako, Ibadan.

He said the passengers consist of 140 males between 12-30 years, four adult females and three female children.

Upon investigation, a police spokesman said the truck with registration number BWR 143XD, driven by one Abdulahi Aliu was heading for Ogere, Ogun State.

“In furtherance to the above, today Tuesday, 02/08/2022 at about 1500hrs, a Blue Iveco Truck with Reg No. BWR 143XD, driven by one Abdulahi Aliu ‘m’ age 30yrs and conveying about One hundred and 147 passengers comprising; 140 male passengers between 12-30 years, four adult female passengers and three female Children were intercepted along Iyana Bodija – Iso Pako, Ibadan by members of the public,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the truck and its passengers who are predominantly farmers and traders were heading to Ogere, Ogun State from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara State.”

According to the police PRO, the truck was thoroughly searched and its passengers profiled by a combined team of the Police, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Amotekun corps to eliminate possibilities of ferrying escapees from any recorded jailbreaks within the country.

He stated that the search revealed that the truck was conveying eight motorcycles and bags of beans and onions to be dropped off with their owners at Bodija Market.

The truck and its passengers were thereafter escorted out of Oyo State and have since been handed over and received by security operatives in Ogun State.

The police spokesman commended Oyo residents for their unwavering cooperation in providing credible and timely information, warning against spreading falsehood and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic amongst residents.

He equally said members of the public can easily contact the Oyo State Police Command through these emergency control room numbers: 615, 07055495413 and 08081768614.

Subsequently, the NPF Rescue Me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.