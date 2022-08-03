Zamfara Governor Bags National Award For Security In Niger Republic

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Wednesday was honoured with a national award on security in Niger Republic.

Niger Republic’s President, Mohammed Bazoum, presented the award to the Governor.

The Governor was awarded along with five other Nigerians, including the Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, the Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA, Alhaji Abdussamd Rabiu, who were honoured on their various contributions to the country. among others

President Bazoum said Governor Matawalle was recognised by the Republic of Niger for his immense contribution towards checking trans-border crimes and terrorism which has helped so much in securing the Country and neighbouring North-Western states of Nigeria.

“It was emphatically noted that Governor Bello Mohammed is the first Governor in Nigeria who expressed his worry to the Nigerien Government over the free flow of weapons trafficking through that Country into the North-Western states of Nigeria, including Zamfara,” a statement signed by spokesperson to the Governor, Zailani Bappa, said.

“Governor Matawalle was equally the Governor who practically demonstrated and translated his concern to action by, not only paying several visits to Niger to share intelligence support, but also donated five brand new Hilux vans to the Country for border patrol.

“Governor Matawalle’s special efforts assisted the Niger Republic to arrest more than 40 notorious arms and ammunition dealers inside Niger Republic whose destination of nefarious activities is mostly Nigeria.

“The occasion, which took place at Tillaperi, a town of about 120 km away from the Capital, Niamey, witnessed the attendance of dignitaries from the Niger Republic and a large attendance of well wishers from across the Country.

“Governor Matawalle was supported at the occasion by many of his political associates from Zamfara state and elsewhere from across Nigeria.”