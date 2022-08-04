Kidnapped Nollywood Stars Agbogidi, Cynthia Okereke Released – Actors Guild

Kidnapped Nollywood stars Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel (Agbogidi) have been freed by their abductors days after they were declared missing.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed this, saying the duo was released unhurt.

“This is to inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have been released, unhurt,” the guild’s Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda Coker, said in a statement on Wednesday.

She quoted the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Rollas, as saying that they were freed by their abductors “who were touched by spirit of God to set them free and unharmed”.

“The guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims,” she added.

“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during this trying period.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off movie sets and always take precautionary measures on their security at all times.”

The Nollywood stars were declared missing on Saturday after their families could not reach them following their work on a film set.

Days later, their kidnappers reportedly contacted them, asking for a $100,000 ransom. But Rollas said the Guild could only raise N1.2 million, a sum the abductors laughed off.