ADC Supports Calls For Buhari’s Resignation

Channels Television  
Updated August 6, 2022
A logo of the African Democratic Congress.
The leadership of the African Democratic Party (ADC) says it is backing the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, in his call for President Muhammadu Buhari to step aside if he cannot fix the economy and the country’s worsening security situation.

The party also criticised the Federal Government’s approach to the ongoing industrial action by university lecturers.

It promised to engage with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the coming days.

The party made the comments at a joint meeting of its board of trustees and national working committee in Abuja.



