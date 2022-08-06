Buhari Condemns South-East Killings, Asks Public To Provide Information

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the killing of non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-East.

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, the President vowed to undertake all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Shehu said the President’s reaction came amid reports of “the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts.”

Four police officials were killed in Imo on Saturday after gunmen attacked a police station.

The President urged community and religious to speak more forcefully against the killings.

“Those who know should point at specific people who did this,” the President was quoted to have said.

“He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome,” the statement added.

“He offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.”