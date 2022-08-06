FG Promises Support For Cashew Sub-Sector

The Federal Government has promised farmers that it is ready to support the cashew sub-sector in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, made the promise at a meeting with key players in the cashew industry in Abuja.

Present at the meeting were the President of the African Cashew Alliance, Mr Babatola Faseru and President of the Nigeria Cashew Association, Mr Ojo Ajanaku.

The minister said the government would provide support as part of efforts aimed at improving the production and export of the commodity.

The cashew stakeholders appealed to the government to provide high yield seeds and processing cottages.