Gbajabiamila Mourns Prof. Akin Mabogunje

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the death of a foremost geographer, Prof. Akin Mabogunje, as a sad development.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Prof. Mabogunje, the first African President of the International Geographical Union, was one Nigerian that lived an exemplary life.

He said during his lifetime, Prof. Mabogunje symbolized diligence, hard work and patriotism, noting that he would be sorely missed.

Gbajabiamila recalled Prof. Mabogunje’s invaluable contributions to the growth and development of geography as a field of study not just in Nigeria but also the world over.

The Speaker sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the late academician.

Gbajabiamila also prayed to God to grant Prof. Mabogunje a peaceful resting place.