NOSDRA Confirms Fresh Oil Leakage In Rivers Community

Channels Television  
Updated August 7, 2022
The scene of an oil spillage in Bodo community, Rivers State. Credit: TheCable.

 

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has confirmed a fresh oil spillage in Bodo community, Rivers state.

The Director-General of the agency, Idris Musa, said in a text to Channels Television that the leak took place on the Trans-Niger Pipeline, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company joint venture in the riverine area.

An eyewitness had told TheCable that the underground pipeline had been discharging crude oil into the environment and spreading to farmlands since Tuesday night.

The community had in 2008 experienced two large-scale oil spills from SPDC’s facilities with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) making efforts to tackle the problem of spillage in the oil-rich state.



