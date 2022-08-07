Red Rail Line Will Be Delivered As Planned, Sanwo-Olu Assures Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured residents of his government’s resolve to finish the Red Rail Line project.

He gave the assurance on Sunday during an extensive inspection of construction activities around the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project.

“The Red Line is a project conceived and started by our Government, which will be delivered in the lifetime of this administration,” the governor, accompanied by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the cabinet, said.

“We have given our commitment to ensure the project is completed by the end of this year as promised. This is our fourth inspection trip on this project within the year alone and each time we come, there is significant progress that the contractor achieves along the rail corridor.”

A statement from Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, quoted the Lagos leader as saying that the project is nearing its completion stage.

“Along the rail corridor, there is massive regeneration that is taking place and we have paid extensive amount in terms of compensation, far more than anyone else, for those affected by the construction activities,” he added.

“That is why we don’t have problems with members of the communities on this corridor. After inspecting the Agege station, we went on to check the Ikeja terminal, which happens to be the iconic station of the Red Line. Its size is almost about the size of three football fields together.

“As we have seen, all the stations inspected are at the roof level, moving into the completion stage. The civil work has been completed, it’s just the finishing job we are doing at the moment. All the activities are on schedule and we are hoping the best entire project will be completed by the end of the year.”

The 11 stations Mass Transit project is being constructed as part of the state’s intermodal transportation arrangement, expected to move more than seven hundred thousand passengers daily.

In April, the Governor, during the inspection of the blue line project, reassured Lagos residents that the state government is on track with its efforts to complete works on both the Blue and Red lines rail projects.

