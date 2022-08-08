Amotekun Nabs Suspects Over Kidnap Of Ondo Traditional Head, Others

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun, have apprehended six persons suspected to have abducted a traditional head, High Chief Mukaila Bello, and three others along the Owo/Ikare-Akoko Road.

The victims were travelling from Akure to Ikare last Thursday when the assailants attacked them around Ago Paanu village, shooting the driver of the vehicle in the head and abducting the other occupants of the vehicle.

Parading the suspects at the head office of Amotekun in Akure, the Commander of the Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, told newsmen how the suspects were apprehended.

“We were able to recover clothes, beads, and shoes of the victims from two of them who led us to the hideout of the remaining four,” he said.

“We still have about three others, according to them, at large. But we have been able to successfully find out the location of the remaining culprits and as we talk now, the victims are alive and in good condition.”

Also paraded are two men suspected to have abducted a man from his residence in Ore, Ondo State.