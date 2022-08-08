Bandits Abduct Two Children, Senator’s Sister-In-Law In Katsina

Bandits on Sunday night abducted two children in Unguwar Bakin Kasuwa community, Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

An eyewitness told Channels Television via telephone call on Monday that the hoodlums first raided the residence of Mani Babba Kaita and kidnapped his wife.

They thereafter moved to abduct his neighbour’s – Sabe Halilu – children after beating their mother.

Mani Babba Kaita is the younger brother of the serving Senator representing the Daura District Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap Many In Taraba

It was further gathered that the uninterrupted attack launched by the hoodlums lasted for about two hours in the community where gunshot sounds were heard from all angles in the community.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident. Several phone calls put through to the police spokesman SP Gambo Isah did not go through. He also did not reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone number.

Residents are calling for prayers from Nigerians and beyond for the situation to be brought under control.