Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap Many In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have raided and killed three residents of Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The attack also led to the abduction of an unspecified number of people through a nearby bush path by the suspected bandits.

Sources within the town disclosed that personnel of the Taraba Marshall, a security outfit of the state government at a checkpoint close to the general hospital, was the first victim before they attacked houses killing two others and abducting many others.

The source also revealed that the attackers came on motorbikes, shooting into the air to scare residents and security operatives.

The leader of the Tiv cultural group in the Bali local government area, David Zaki who lost two of his tribal men, stressed that those abducted are mostly women.

Zaki said that the attackers stormed the area Sunday night at about 11:00 pm.

Two other victims who were badly injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

While describing the occurrence as terrible, the Tiv leader wants the government and security operatives to rise up to the occasion and forestall a reoccurrence.

“This is terrible, can you imagine that For more than three hours, the bandits were in total control of the Bali town and no confrontation from security agencies? What a country,” he said.

Police authorities are yet to, however, confirm the incident.