Six People Die In Ogun Road Accident 

Six people died in the Idiroko Ota route area of Ogun State on Monday after a head-on collision between a gas-laden truck and a Volvo 626 while two persons were rescued with injuries.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) Florence Okpe confirmed this in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to her, the crash occurred around 1:30 pm involving two vehicles with registration numbers not visible due to the nature of the crash.

The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking which led to a head-on collision.

The injured victims have however been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The Fire service was contacted immediately, the scene of the crash has been conned to avert the secondary crash,” she said

“FRSC operatives are fully on the ground managing the situation and making effort to remove the trapped bodies.”

She advised motorists “to drive cautiously, remain calm, cooperate with FRSC personnel pending when the situation is put to order.”