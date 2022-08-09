Subsidy: Reps Give Finance Minister A Week To Honour Invitation

The House of Representatives’ adhoc committee on subsidy regime has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Minister of Finance

The committee gave the ultimatum after the minister failed to honour its invitation but instead sent a representative.

The lawmakers are, among other things, investigating the total amount released from other accounts for subsidy other than the consolidated revenue account.

The committee is also requesting for a list of the beneficiaries of the subsidy payments.

This was stated by the Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Aliyu.