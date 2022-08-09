Troops Intensify Operation Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway To Flush Out Bandits

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army and that of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigerian Police have intensified patrols and operations along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and surrounding communities.

This is part of efforts to flush out bandits and provide adequate security on the highway and the general area.

Speaking during an assessment tour of the ongoing security operations on the highway, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said contrary to insinuations that motorists have abandoned the highway because of insecurity, more vehicles are still plying the road as a result of the presence of security operatives in the area.

Aruwan also debunked reports that the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 12 was attacked along the Kaduna-Abuja highway last week, saying that the incident took place between Kaduna and Nasarawa States borders.

Among the locations visited by the commissioner are Rijana and Katari villages, which are flashpoints areas on the highway.