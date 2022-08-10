Everyone Has Forgotten What I Am Capable Of Doing – Lukaku

Out of sorts Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku, has expressed his displeasure at fans for forgetting his potential as a lethal striker on the pitch.

The Belgian dwelled on his torrid time at Stamford Bridge, where he had 32 goals in 104 appearances, despite a positive start to the season. however, he would leave for Inter Milan on loan.

Speaking to Football Italia, the £97.5million striker stated that he wanted to make a name for himself on his return after he had departed the English outfit as a youngster.

“Honestly in a lot of things, I think that before, when I left, I wanted to go back to Chelsea because when I was young they were my team for 11 years, now I have the opportunity to go there and think of being a protagonist,” a disappointed Lukaku revealed.

‘The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before. I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch.”

“I make reflections only at the end of the season, so after the last game, I put myself to think about what my situation was,” he said.

“‘I saw that as a player with Inter I did well, the season at Chelsea for me was difficult. I had no doubts, that’s why I made the decision to come back here.”

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in August 2021, a decade after he had originally joined the club.

In making the move, Lukaku became the most expensive player of all time with cumulative transfer fees of almost £285 million, surpassing Neymar.

Lukaku would go on to admit in an interview that he did request Inter Milan to reach an agreement with Chelsea stating, “I didn’t want to go behind Inter’s back. They got me out of the shit. I was in a deep hole at Manchester United.”