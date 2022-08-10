Idris Ojo Not One Of The Suspected Owo Church Attackers, Akeredolu Clarifies

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has clarified that Idris Ojo is not one of the suspected masterminds of the Owo church attack.

The governor gave the clarification in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde on Wednesday, hours after Ojo was named as one of the suspects in the June attack.

“The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor,” the statement added.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix-up.”

The Governor, therefore, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary support to the security agencies in the State.