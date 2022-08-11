Alleged N109bn Fraud: Trial Of Suspended Accountant General, Ahmed Idris Stalled

The trial of the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been stalled following an application for adjournment by his legal team.

At the resumed trial before Justice Adeniyi Ajayi of the FCT High Court on Wednesday, counsel to Idris, Gordy Uche, told the court that he needed more time to interact with his client following the meeting his client had with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the previous day based on the invitation of the anti-graft agency.

The defence team accused the EFCC of contempt, stating that the commission lacks the right to continue investigations since the matter is already in court but counsel for the commission, Rotimi Jacobs refuted Uche’s claims.

He said that the suspended accountant general of the federation is the one that approached the commission for settlement.

After listening to all the parties in the matter, Justice Ajayi adjourned to October 4 and 5, 2022 for the continuation of the trial.

The suspended accountant general and his co-defendants had pleaded not guilty to 14 counts bothering on stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.5 billion against them.