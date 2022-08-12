Advertisement

Buhari Laments Rising Insecurity, Says Resources Are Stretched 

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated August 12, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari has bemoaned the multiple challenges of insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping facing the country which he says have stretched the utilization of security agencies and other resources.

Speaking at the launch of the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD) at the State House on Friday, he explained that due to the challenges, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) revised the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) which he launched in August 2016.

The newly launched management doctrine is aimed at bridging the gap created by the extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

President Buhari urged the ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role amongst crisis response stakeholders, to achieve greater success.

The NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser, along with relevant MDAs, is geared toward ensuring greater success in tackling the national crisis.



