Falana: ‘Unacceptable’ Brutal Torture Meted Out To Lawyer Jailed By Akwa Ibom Chief Judge

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has condemned what he described as “brutal torture” being inflicted on Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer.

Mr Effiong last month was sentenced to one month imprisonment for contempt of court by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Ekaette Obot.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Falana said Mr Effiong’s fundamental human rights had been truncated.

He vowed to prosecute the officials who inflicted torture on Mr Effiong.

Read the full statement from Mr Falana below: