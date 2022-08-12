JUST IN: Wike Denies Suing Atiku Over PDP Presidential Primary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has denied filing a suit against the Peoples Democratic Party, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Speaking at the commissioning of House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, Wike said he was focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

“I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy with delivering the dividends of democracy.

“If they lose election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate.

“If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election.”

Transfer of votes

Legal documents filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja had surfaced late on Thursday showing Wike as a plaintiff in a case against the PDP, Atiku, Tambuwal and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the originating summons, Wike and his co-applicant are asking the court to determine eight issues which includes whether the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku by the PDP was illegal and void.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to determine if Tambuwal lost his claim to votes the moment he stepped down for Atiku.

Wike and Ekamon argued that should these issues be determined in their favour, the court should grant nine reliefs including a declaration that the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku be declared null and void.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the PDP acted negligently and in bad faith by assigning the Sokoto governor’s votes to Atiku at the primary.

They are praying the court to cancel the transfer of votes and a corresponding order restraining the 3rd respondent (Tambuwal’s) withdrawal in the primary was done after voting had commenced.”

The applicants also prayed the court to declare that the PDP and Atiku took undue advantage of Tambuwal’s withdrawal when they allowed the Sokoto governor to persuade delegates to vote for the former Vice-President in the primary.

Wike and Ekamon asked the court to order INEC to reject or remove Atiku from “its list of candidates in the 2023 presidential election.”

They are also seeking an order commanding the PDP to recount the votes of the primary that was held on May 28 and May 29.

Lastly, the applicants are seeking an order of the court “directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to declare the 2nd applicant (Wike), a presidential aspirant in the May 28 and May 29 primary as the winner of the aforesaid primary with a corresponding order directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to forward his name as the candidate to contest the presidential election in 2023.”

In a supporting affidavit he deposed to, Ekamon noted that he was a member of the PDP and attested to the fact that Wike won the presidential election.

He maintained that Tambuwal withdrew from the contest after voting had commenced and directed that his votes be assigned to Atiku.