Sokoto NSCDC Rearrests Suspect Linked With Ansaru Terror Cell

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Sokoto State command have rearrested a suspected international terrorist that earlier escaped in their custody using diabolical means

The suspect Alhaji Koire was rearrested alongside his accomplice Buba Magaji in a forest in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State in a covert operation led by the state commandant of the NSCDC.

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Sokoto, the State Commandant of the Corps Mohammed Saleh-Dada said an investigation revealed that the international terrorist has over two hundred foot soldiers working in various terrorist camps in Tureta, Dange/Shuni, Binji, and Silame local government areas of Sokoto State.

READ ALSO: Fire Outbreak Recorded In Section Of National Assembly

He also revealed that the terrorist may have links with the Ansaru dreaded terrorist cell, terrorizing Shiroro, Kagara, and Birnin Gwari areas in Niger and Kaduna State.

The Commandant said gang members of the suspected terrorists had earlier reached out to the command offering a bribe of N10m to free their arrested leader, but failed to turn up for fear they will be arrested.

The Commandant said the terror kingpin will be prosecuted in court at the conclusion of the investigation.