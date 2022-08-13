Advertisement

NLC Asks Buhari To Raise Salaries By 50 Percent

Channels Television  
Updated August 13, 2022
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, spoke to reporters in Abuja on December 17, 2021.
FILE: President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, spoke to reporters in Abuja on December 17, 2021.

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress has recommended a 50 percent salary review “across the board given the realities on ground.”

The labour union made the recommendation in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dated August 8, the letter was a response to the economic prescriptions offered by State Governors.

As earlier reported, the Governors had pushed for the elimination of petrol subsidy, the retirement of civil servants from the age of 50, and the reduction of National Assembly constituency projects among other prescriptions.

The union lambasted the Governors for seeking early retirement of workers, saying anyone promoting this idea “should be treated as enemies of your government.”

Instead of early retirement, the union asked the Buhari-led administration to consider a further increase of worker salaries.

“While we commend you for your thoughtfulness for a wage increase, truth of the matter is that given the misfortune that has befallen the Nigerian populace, especially workers with fixed incomes, there is an urgent need for a massive intervention much deeper than the 22 percent,” the letter, signed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba, said.

“We would recommend a 50 percent salary review across the board given the realities on ground.”



More on Headlines

This Is Not Your Time, Dino Melaye Dismisses ‘Frenzy’ About Obi

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala Nominated For 2022 Ballon d’Or 

Wike Denies Suing Atiku Over PDP Presidential Primary

‘He’s Defending Private Concerns’: NGF Tackles Malami Over Paris Club Refund

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV