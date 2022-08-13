Six Feared Dead After Clash Over Broken Side Mirror In Kwara

Six people were feared dead and seven missing after members of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) and Fulani cow sellers clashed at the Kara market in Ajasse Ipo, Kwara State.

The clash, which erupted due to a broken side mirror of one of the OPC members’ vehicle also left 17 persons injured and the market deserted.

The Kara market is usually busy every five days, mainly for cow buyers across Kwara state.

On Friday, one of the market days, the influx of buyers led to a traffic congestion.

According to the Seriki of the market, the side mirror of one of the vehicles of the OPC members, who were returning from the just concluded Osun-Osogbo river festival was broken either by a drunken commercial motorcyclist or a buyer transporting a cow.

An official of the Miyetti Allah association said six corpses had been recovered, seven missing and 17 others receiving treatment for various degree of injuries.

The police in a statement confirmed the incident but said only four persons died.

In a statement signed by spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi, the police said normalcy has been restored to the area.