NBA Secretary Accuses Olumide Akpata Of Running Unilateral Leadership

Twenty-four hours after the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata issued a disclaimer against the General Secretary, Mrs Joyce Oduah’s, notice of withdrawal of Proposed Constitutional Amendments at the NBA’s 2022 annual general meeting, the association’s secretary, has reacted.

In a statement made available to the media, and titled “Setting the record straight”, the general secretary gave reasons for her actions and the withdrawal of the notices.

While restating that her loyalty goes to the generality of the members of the NBA in carrying out her responsibilities as the general secretary of the association, Mrs Oduah accused President Olumide Akpata of demonstrating a “well-established unilateral control and command leadership style” as well as attempts to usurp the constitutional duties of her office.

She also accused the NBA President of canvassing for disregarding the NBA constitution’s provision relating to notice of constitutional amendment.

The leadership crisis in the NBA is coming ahead of the association’s annual general meeting scheduled to hold at the annual general conference later this month. The conference will be the last under the Olumide Akpata administration.